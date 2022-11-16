Elon Musk takes the stand in lawsuit over his Tesla pay

By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is testifying this morning in a shareholder lawsuit examining the massive compensation package that helped make him the world’s richest person.

He took the stand in the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington shortly after 9:15 a.m today. Musk’s testimony comes just as he is asserting his control over Twitter, overnight giving an employees an ultimatum to become “extremely hardcore,” involving “working long hours at high intensity,” or leave the company.

Musk was awarded the compensation package in 2018, and shareholders approved the deal at the time. Tesla said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion and the net value today is $50.9 billion.

But plaintiff Richard J. Tornetta’s lawyers have described the package this week as close to the gross domestic product of the entire state of Delaware, and vastly more expensive than building the World Trade Center. They’ve also contrasted Musk’s compensation with the average Tesla salary, which they’ve said is $40,000.

Tesla executives have defended the package in two days of testimony so far.

“It was around motivating him to achieve things that were bold and audacious and him putting his time and energy into that as opposed to his other interests,” Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday. Musk was interested in funding inter-planetary travel, she said. Beyond Tesla, Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX and owner of Twitter, as well as leading the Boring Company, which specializes in underground tunneling, and he is the founder of Neuralink, which seeks to put computer chips in people’s brains.

Musk’s compensation package goals were characterized t as lofty and incredibly difficult to achieve.

Former Tesla Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja described the plan as “extremely high-risk, high-reward.”

“Even though I believe in Tesla deeply, I felt the level of difficulty of these milestones was so high that for a mere mortal like me, I did not find this as a compelling incentive plan at a personal level,” Ahuja said.

Musk pushed for shareholders to approve the plan, warning that he was “very offended” by a lack of support and those who opposed it would not be welcome in any of his companies, according to emails read in court by the plaintiff ‘s attorneys.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout Musk’s testimony.

