Americans keep feeling worse about this high-inflation economy

Prices keep rising, and Americans are growing concerned that Washington’s policies won’t do much about it.

An early look at consumer sentiment in February shows just that. Sentiment dropped more than economists had expected between the first two months of the year, reaching the worst level in a decade at 61.7 points, the University of Michigan reported Friday. It was a more than 8% drop from the January level.

Americans are concerned about their household finances in the light of rampant pandemic-era inflation. But between the Federal Reserve’s intention to raise interest rates in March and the White House’s pledges to help ease price hikes with its competition agenda that’s meant to encourage price savings, confidence in government economic policies is low.

Respondents to the survey of consumers also had the least favorable long-term outlook on the US economy in a decade.

