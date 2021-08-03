Microsoft to require vaccines for workers at its US offices

CNN - business/consumer

By Kathryn Vasel, CNN Business

Microsoft is joining the growing list of companies that are requiring workers to get vaccinated.

The tech firm said Tuesday that employees, vendors and guests entering Microsoft’s buildings in the US will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning in September.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind,” the company said in a statement.

The Redmond, Washington-based company also pushed back the full reopening of its US offices to no earlier than October 4. Offices in the US were previously expected to open fully on September 7. Working parents with children too young to receive a vaccine and caregivers of people who are immunosuppressed will be able to work from home until January.

The company has more than 180,000 global employees, with around 100,000 in the US.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant is causing many companies to rethink their reopening plans.

Last week, Silicon Valley giants Facebook and Google said they will require employees returning to their campuses to be vaccinated.

Microsoft said employees with a medical condition or other protected reason not to be vaccinated can get an accommodation.

Microsoft’s flexible work plan allows most employees to work remotely up to 50% of the time without manager approval.

CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with CNN Business last week that the company will continue to review data and evaluate its return-to-work policies.

“People will vote with their feet,” said Nadella. “So one of the other things that I also want us to be is very data-driven versus dogmatic in any policy we create. Not just in terms of the opening, but even the next year.”

