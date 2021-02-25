Apple mini stores are coming to some Targets

CNN - business/consumer

Call it a Mac mini: Target is opening scaled-down versions of Apple stores at some of its US outlets this year, furthering the two companies’ relationship.

Target said an “enhanced Apple shopping experience” is rolling out to 17 stores in the coming months, with redesigned sections that include new lighting and displays for shoppers to experiment with an expanded assortment of Apple products. Target staff will receive “specialized training” from Apple, the retailer said.

Target is also updating Apple’s product page on its app and website. Customers will still need to visit an actual Apple store for product repairs.

“Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, in a press release.

Target is rolling out the new Apple mini-stores at five locations in Texas and four in Florida with the remaining scattered across various states including New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The new Apple sections will be added to more Target stores in the coming years.

It’s the latest high-profile partnership Target has struck as it continues to evolve into a one-stop destination for customers who are increasingly looking to avoid shopping at malls. Cosmetics and beauty chain Ulta announced in January that it is opening 1,000 square-foot mini shops in roughly 100 Target stores. Similar deals have been struck with Disney and FAO Schwartz.

Electronics are a major sales driver for Target: Over the most recent holiday shopping period, sales in the sector grew 20% compared to the year prior. Target reports its fourth-quarter earnings next week.