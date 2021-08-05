SEC move on horizon, Texas and Oklahoma coaches focus on ’21
BY MARK ROSNER and MURRAY EVANS
Associated Press
Steve Sarkisian has yet to make his debut in the Big 12, but the new Texas coach was asked on Thursday to ponder life in his next league, the Southeastern Conference.Texas and Oklahoma will move to the SEC at some point between 2022 and 2025. For now, the Longhorns begin practice on Friday, and Sarkisian has more imminent concerns, among them choosing a starting quarterback and making sure his talented running back, Bijan Robinson, receives enough work.