Resurgent wildfires in Greece burn homes, threaten monuments

AP Tester

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A resurgent wildfire burned homes north of Athens and blazes across southern Greece forced more evacuations as weather conditions worsened and firefighters fought to save a former royal palace and the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. In a dramatic scene as the flames approached, fire crews went house to house to escort residents out of homes some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital. As additional support arrived from Greece’s military and European Union countries, dozens of villages and settlements were evacuated, including a beachside campsite and hotels on Evia, where boats were used to transport stranded vacationers to safety.