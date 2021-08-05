People fleeing Hong Kong crackdown get temporary US haven

AP Tester

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has granted temporary refuge to people from Hong Kong. The move comes as the Chinese government tries to crush the pro-democracy movement and tighten its control on a city once known for its freedom. Under a memorandum Biden signed Thursday, people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States will be able to live and work in the country for 18 months. The move is likely to further inflame the already tense relations between Washington and Beijing. There are several thousand people from Hong Kong who will be eligible, according to the Department of Homeland Security.