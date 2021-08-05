Madrid opposes Spanish league’s deal that secured $3 billion

AP Tester

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it is against the Spanish league’s deal with a investment fund that secured $3.2 billion in funding to help its clubs. The league’s executive committee unanimously approved the “strategic agreement” with international investment fund CVC Capital Partners on Wednesday. The majority of the league’s clubs are expected to give their final approval to the deal in an upcoming general assembly. Madrid says “this agreement was reached without the involvement or knowledge” of the club. Madrid says it “cannot support a venture which hands the future of 42 first and second division clubs over to a group of investors.”