Losses in track, wins on field: Another rocky day for USA

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

TOKYO (AP) — A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right and all that is going wrong for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo. Katie Nageotte went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal at one moment in the pole vault pit. But Michael Norman could not sustain the pace in the 400-meter race at the next. Norman finished fifth to cap Day 7 of the nine-day meet at the Olympic Stadium. The U.S. men sprinters left the stadium not having won a single final.