Jets’ backfield bunch gives offense playmaking possibilities

AP Tester

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh looks at the New York Jets’ running backs and sees so many possibilities. Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La’Mical Perine, Josh Adams, Austin Walter and rookie Michael Carter all possess a mix of speed, power, athleticism and versatility. Coach Robert Saleh says people look at the running backs’ names and assume there’s not much, but the group has been a strength for the Jets throughout the early portion of training camp. Each running back seems to rip off a long run or make a nice run-and-catch play on a regular basis. And that mix could end up causing fits for defenses.