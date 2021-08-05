Hill shoots 63 to lead Hero Open by 1 shot after 1st round

AP Tester

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open. Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult later in the day. Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell was a stroke back in second place, with the trio of Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist a further shot behind.