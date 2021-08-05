Harris English shoots 62 to take 2-shot lead in Memphis

AP Tester

By PHIL STUKENBORG

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65. DeChambeau returned to competition after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19. The 32-year-old English birdied the first four holes — making a 27-foot putt on the par-4 second — and added birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to match the course front-nine mark of 7-under 28. The 28 also is English’s career-low for nine holes.