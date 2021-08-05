Giants score 4 in 9th to tie, beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

AP Tester

JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona. After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.