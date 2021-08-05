Coco Gauff lost sense of smell from COVID; waiting for shot

AP Tester

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff says she was supposed to get her first vaccine shot the same week she got COVID-19 last month. That forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics and has left her without her sense of smell. Gauff says that otherwise she was “pretty much asymptomatic.” The 17-year-old American is scheduled to appear in two exhibition matches at the hard-court Citi Open in Washington. The 25th-ranked Gauff made her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at the French Open in June. She then reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time in July.