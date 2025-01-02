Skip to Content
Andrea Turisk – MMJ

December 11, 2024
Andrea joined KYMA in December 2024 as a Multimedia Journalist. Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Andrea is passionate about telling stories that matter to the community.

 A graduate at Grand Canyon University, she honed her skills in journalism and developed a commitment to connecting people through storytelling. Fluent in both Spanish and English she strives to make sure everyone’s voices are heard. When she’s not working Andrea enjoys connecting with others and trying out new things.

She’s excited to hear for the community on things that matter to them.

If you have story ideas, you can contact her at andrea.turisk@kecytv.com

