Chas Messman – Sports Anchor

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as a sports anchor for NBC 11.

Chas graduated from Arizona State in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism and graduated from the University of Southern California with a master's in specialized journalism in May 2023.

Chas also played on the lacrosse team at both schools.

Before coming to KYMA, Chas worked as a broadcast reporter covering Arizona State football for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS.

He also has worked as a sports anchor for Annenberg Media, where he covered numerous USC sports.

Chas has a background in play-by-play broadcasting and calls games across the West Coast for numerous outlets, including Pac-12 Networks.

Sports have always been Chas's biggest passion and he is super excited to be back out in the desert covering sports.

If you have any sports stories or ideas, you can contact Chas at chas.messman@kecytv.com.