Jailene Aguilera – MMJ

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023 as a multimedia journalist for the Imperial Valley.

She was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.

And graduated from the University of California State Northridge and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting Journalism in December 2022.

Jailene is a first-generation Mexican-American graduate in her family and loves spending weekends with her friends and family.

She is very excited to start her career as an MMJ in the Imperial Valley.

She hopes to gain the trust of the community and build connections.

Jailene is also a foodie who loves to explore new restaurants and foods and enjoys the beach.

Contact Jailene for any story ideas at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.