Vanessa Gongora – MMJ

Vanessa Gongora is from Colton, California. She joined News 11 | 13 in January 2022.

She graduated from San Jose State with a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism with a minor in Communication Studies. Vanessa was always intrigued about the backstory to people, events, sports, cultures, etc. She always wants to know more. That’s when she realized her passion for storytelling. She loves to meet new people and is always up for an adventure. Really wants to go on an air balloon and skydive, soon to be checked off her bucket list.

Vanessa loves to play and watch sports. She played soccer since she was four and also enjoys kickboxing. She interned and worked for ESPN3 from 2017-2020 doing production.

She has a Yorki Maltese named Princess who she has had for eight years and is Vanessa’s entire world.

Vanessa moved to the Imperial Valley from Colorado, where she was for the past year. She is happy to be back close to her hometown and looking forward to serving her new community with the latest news.

You can send her any story ideas by emailing vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com