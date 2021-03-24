Cole Johnson – Anchor/Producer

News Team

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Cole then received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Medaille College (Buffalo, NY) in 2019. At Medaille, he was the Play-by-Play voice for multiple sports and hosted a podcast/radio show covering all Medaille sports, while also completing three internships along the way: WIVB Channel 4 and two stints at WGR Sports Radio 550.

Following that, he received his Master’s degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. There, he was a beat reporter for Syracuse football and basketball; involved in the ACC Network; and reporter/anchor for student run show called “Mornings on the Hill.”

Outside of school, Cole joined the ESPN Ithaca team to commentate and cover Section IV high school hoops for their radio broadcasts.

Cole completed his Master’s degree with an internship covering the New England Patriots throughout training camp for New England Nation on WPRI 12 Providence.

He also took advantage of the time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic to complete a two and a half year project. A project that he wrote, shot and edited into a documentary called One Team, One Dream, One Family that was released on DVD and Amazon Prime Video in September 2020.

Cole is a huge New York sports fan (NY Giants, NY Yankees and Syracuse) and never misses a game.

He is extremely excited to start his new journey in Yuma—especially “getting away from the cold winter in New York.” He also wants to thank Ernesto Romero for giving him a chance after coming across his reel on YouTube!

Cole is eager to wake up every morning with the Yuma-El Centro audience and give them the greatest coverage to start their day.