Cooler start to the week with warmer days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry low-pressure system is making its way across northern Mexico, keeping cooler-than-normal temperatures in place across the region.

Expect daytime highs in the lower deserts to hover around 70 degrees through Tuesday.

By midweek, a high-pressure system will settle over the area, bringing a warming trend.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb well into the 70s and may even top 80 degrees as we move into the latter part of the week.

Stay tuned for updates as the warm-up begins.