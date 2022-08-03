NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.