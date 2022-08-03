Skip to Content
Published 5:49 PM

NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable

Local temps hover around our seasonal average but the humidity makes being outside a little uncomfortable

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities. 

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

