Remaining breezy with cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Starting off the day with partly cloudy skies, and by the afternoon we will start to clear up, but we will still see a few clouds sticking around. We are slightly cooler today as temperatures will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Winds are remaining breezy, by later this morning we can experience stronger winds with gusts up to 20 MPH. Throughout the day, we will continue to deal with breezy conditions. By later this afternoon and evening winds will calm down to 10 to 15 MPH.

By the evening we will be dealing with even cooler temperatures as we will drop into the upper 40s and even mid-30s. Make sure to cover your plants, keep your pets inside, and check on your pipes. We can expect our mornings and nights to continue to be chilly, so make sure you have a jacket on hand.

We have a lower pressure system bringing the Desert Southwest cooler temperatures, but a ridge of high pressure will warm us back up into the upper 70s later this week.