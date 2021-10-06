News 11 Weather Authority: Murky and smokey

Local Forecast

October 6th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The development of the "Clip Fire" north of the city of Yuma and the continued flow of high clouds into the area has made for a murkier overall environment.

Yuma County was even issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Wednesday.

The passing of the previous low has allowed nice mercury readings to stay 3 to 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

By the time we get to Friday, another disturbance could give us a slight chance of early morning showers before we settle in for a potentially cooler weekend ahead.