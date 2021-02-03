Warm and breezy today before temperatures cool down tomorrow

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures on Wednesday will again be quite warm with some locations topping out around 80 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a weak weather disturbance approaching from the northwest will also bring breezy conditions by this afternoon before bringing a dry cold front through the region early on Thursday.

Despite the cooler conditions Thursday and Friday, near normal temperatures are expected both days.

The dry conditions are likely to persist through the weekend into early next week as weak high pressure dominates the region, while allowing for temperatures to warm to slightly above normal through early next week.