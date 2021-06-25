Skip to Content
Health Minute: Is your child ready to stay home alone?

Tips on how to know if your child is ready to stay home alone and how to keep them safe

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In today's Health Minute we learn about knowing when your child is ready to stay home alone and how to keep them safe.

As more people are returning to the office, many are considering leaving their children at home alone.

One of the tips we learn is that children should be at least 12-years-old before being left alone.

Another tip learned is to leave children with the things they need, such as names and numbers of people they can call.

