today at 4:26 PM
Yuma Marine Corps recognized by Museum of History of Humanity in Granite

Abraham Retana

FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Marine Corps received a recognition by the Museum of the History of Humanity in Granite.

The recognition comes as part of the 25th anniversary of the Korean War Monument and for their remarkable service to our community.

Local officials were also in attendance.

"We are building a monument in granite. Each year, the trustees will name an individual who has benefited humanity for their entire life," said Felicity Mayor Jacques Andre.

The Museum of the History of Humanity in Granite will continue to highlight individuals who make a difference in our community.

