Olympics 2020
today at 12:54 AM
Dressel wins 100M Freestyle Final

American swimmer earns 2nd gold medal in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan., (KYMA, KECY) - Team USA continues to exercise it's dominance in the pool.

In the Men's 100 Meter Freestyle Final, American Caeleb Dressel from Green Cove Springs, Florida going for gold.

He already has a gold medal as a member of the 4 x 100 freestyle relay team.

Dressel, the American favorite, is known for having the best start in the world.

He came through as advertised, getting out to a tremendous start and then nailing his turn and accelerated to a small lead before Australian Kyle Chalmers closed in on him.

But Dressel would beat him to the wall for the victory.

Dressel would take the gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle with the Olympic record time of 47.02.
 


 

Rob Fram

