Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
Published 8:18 AM

Raise a glass for National Drink Wine Day

(KYMA, KECY) - Friday is National Drink Wine Day!

Celebrated every year on February 18th, it's a day to select your favorite vintage and sip up!

The idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life. In moderation, of course.

The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content