Yuma Fight League is back at Paradise Casino

UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum is pumped to bring the Yuma Fight League back for a fifth time.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League is back on Saturday January 25 for an action packed night filled with mixed martial arts, boxing and grappling.

YFL co-founder and current UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum could not be more excited for the league's fifth event.

"There is a lot of talent in these areas," Gastelum said. "We just want to bring it out and give these guys a platform that they [may] not have had before."

YFL 5 will feature bouts between fighters as young as elementary school age all the way up to professionals.

"There is a lot of young prospects and they all want to get to the next level," the Yuma-native Gastelum said. "That is what we are here for. We want to provide them that platform to have the opportunity to move on to the next level, the professional."

The main event will feature Yuma-native Tommy Mommer facing off against Daviante Jones Jones in the octagon.

"It means so much to me," Mommer said. "Being from Yuma it is a strong culture we have from wrestling to fighting. I just want to be the next guy up and the next guy to rep my town."

Mommer was a state champion wrestler at Cibola and went on to win national championships at Grand View University.

Tomorrow's fight will be Mommer's second in MMA.

"I feel like my wrestling is my advantage," Mommer said. "I feel like my striking is getting better as the weeks go by. I'm super confident and I feel like I am going to go in there and get a quick finish."

Doors open at Paradise Casino at 3 pm. The fights will start with the kids around 4pm. The main card will start at around 5:30pm.