Brawley Wildcats Capture CIF Division 3 Championship Over Santana

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In a triumphant showcase at MiraCosta College, the Brawley Wildcats secured the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 girls volleyball title with a gritty 3-1 win over the Santana Sultans. Coming in as the No. 2 seed and Imperial Valley League champions, Brawley took down Santana, who had upset top-seeded High Tech San Diego earlier in the semifinals.

Brawley (29-11) set the tone by clinching the first points in each of the first three sets, gaining early momentum and establishing a lead that would carry them through a hard-fought match. The Wildcats took the opening set in a nail-biting 27-25 finish, but Santana fought back to claim the second set 20-25. The determined, Wildcats bounced back to win the third set 25-20.

In the fourth set, with the score tight at 19-16 following a few attack errors, Brawley called a timeout to regroup. Senior Breaunna Rebollar and freshman Lucca Rubin then delivered back-to-back kills, giving Brawley a 23-19 advantage. Senior Walker closed out the match with her 11th kill, securing the Wildcats' 3-1 victory with a final set score of 25-22.

With this victory, Brawley not only celebrates a championship win but also secures a spot in the upcoming CIF SoCal Regional Tournament, with their seeding to be announced on Sunday.