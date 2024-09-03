Brawley volleyball sweeps Yuma Catholic

Brawley continues fantastic start to the season taking down Yuma Catholic.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 3-0 on Tuesday at Carol McElhaney Oden Gym.

Brawley moves to 9-1. Yuma Catholic falls to 0-1 in new head coach Jordan Grasis's first game at the helm.

Brawley won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-21. Then, the Wildcats closed out the sweep in the third 25-18.

Next week, Brawley will face Cibola on the road. On Thursday, Yuma Catholic hosts Central.