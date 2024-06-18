Skip to Content
Prep Plays of the Year: Numbers 20-16

Published 10:54 PM

We continue counting down the best high school plays of the year with numbers 20 through 16.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The countdown of the best 25 high school plays from the 2023-24 continues.

20. Southwest's Logan Jungers 63-yard touchdown against Vincent Memorial.

19. Imperial softballs Reagan Ray's RBI triple in the CIF Championship game.

18. Yuma basketball's Nick Amador's block against Kofa.

17. Central flag football's Amber Miranda makes two defenders miss and scores.

16. San Luis's Arnold Jimenez makes diving catch against Kofa.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

