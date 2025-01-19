Matadors Dominate Community Christian College 113-40 in Seventh Consecutive Win

San Bernardino, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Men’s Basketball team continued their dominant season with a resounding 113-40 victory over Community Christian College on Saturday evening in San Bernardino. The win marked their seventh straight, pushing their overall record to 15-4 and 6-2 in conference play.

The Matadors were firing on all cylinders, shooting a blistering 67.6% from the field, while making a season-high 11 three-pointers. Arizona Western was relentless from the start, holding Community Christian to just 14 points in the first half. By halftime, the Matadors had built a commanding 55-14 lead. The second half was no different, as the Matadors continued to push their advantage, adding another 58 points to seal the lopsided victory.

Yuma native Jared Arias led the charge for Arizona Western, finishing with 21 points, including an impressive 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Paora Winitana added a season-high 13 points, while Edwin Suarez posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Guillermo Zabla also contributed 12 points, and both Matt Anglo and Leano Rolle scored 10 points each.

This blowout win is a testament to the team’s offensive and defensive prowess, as they now set their sights on their next challenge. Arizona Western will travel to Prescott, Ariz., to take on Yavapai College next Saturday, January 25, at 4:00 p.m. in what promises to be another exciting matchup for the Matadors.

The Arizona Western Matadors continue to show they’re a force to be reckoned with this season, and fans can expect even more electrifying performances as the season progresses.