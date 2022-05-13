Texans sign 6 draft picks including No. 3 pick Stingley

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed six draft picks, including No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. Houston also signed second-round selection Jalen Pitre, a defensive back from Baylor, and fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce from Florida. Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus, and Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano, all selected in the fifth round, also signed before rookie minicamp began Friday.