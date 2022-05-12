Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the New York Yankees used a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three runs. Led by its relentless lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and Co. are off to the franchise’s best start since the Yankees also opened 23-8 in 2003.