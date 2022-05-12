Guardians have no new COVID-19 cases, coach Willis to manage

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases after an outbreak inside their clubhouse on Wednesday in Chicago caused a postponement and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in a statement that the team will continue to test personnel and conduct tracing for the affected individuals. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.