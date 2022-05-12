Canada to host Iran in World Cup prep match on June 5

By The Associated Press

Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with an exhibition against Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1. No 21 Iran starts against fifth-ranked England on Nov. 21, meets Wales, Scotland or Ukraine four days later and faces the 15th-ranked U.S. on Nov. 29.