Herta cruises past his father with Laguna Seca victory

AP Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta cruised to an easy victory at Laguna Seca on Sunday while Alex Palou moved one race closer to the IndyCar championship. Herta won from the pole, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course, for his second win of the season. He tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca, but more important, his fifth career victory moved him one past his dad’s tally. Palou finished second and extended his points lead to 35 over Pato O’Ward headed into next week’s finale.