No Lukaku, no Conte and no problem for Inter in 6-1 rout

AP Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan seems intent on successfully defending its Serie A title even without Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri completely overwhelmed visiting Bologna 6-1 to extend their unbeaten start. Substitute Edin Džeko scored two late goals after Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolò Barella and Matias Vecino gave the hosts a four-goal cushion. Arthur Theate pulled one back for Bologna four minutes from time. Inter moved atop the standings one point above Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina. Fiorentina won at Genoa 2-1 earlier for its third straight victory.