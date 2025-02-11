Central cheerleading off to Nationals

After winning the state championship, Central cheerleading is headed to the national championships.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central's competition cheer team has just won their second consecutive state championship and now they are set to head to the national championships.

The group credits their success to the team's togetherness.

"We're very close, so it makes us stand out like as a team," team captain Rihana Nava said.

The team has stood out amongst their competition the past two seasons because of their unique routines.

"I feel like it's our performance anc our overall difficulty because we have tried hard to make it as pretty as possible," captain Alyssa German said.

The Spartans head to Orlando on Thursday where they will face off against about 200 other high school teams from around the country.