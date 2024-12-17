Yuma Catholic boy’s hoops wins second straight, takes down Imperial at home

The Shamrocks jumped out to a big lead and relied on a senior to lead the way as they continued their hot start to the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys basketball (5-1) took down Imperial (3-3) 60-46 at home on Tuesday night.

The Rocks jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, opening the game on a 16-2 run.

After, YC wouldn't look back as they went on to win their second straight game.

Shamrocks senior guard Lucky Patane led Yuma Catholic with 21 points.

YC will hit the floor again on Thursday for the Great Desert Shootout tournament.

Meanwhile, Imperial will be back in action on Wednesday against Southwest.