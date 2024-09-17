Skip to Content
Yuma volleyball still looking for first win, drops match to Mohave at home

today at 8:46 PM
Published 8:48 PM

The Criminals couldn't keep up with the Thunderbirds as they dropped their fifth straight match

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma volleyball (0-5) dropped Tuesday's home game to Mohave (3-11) 3-0.

The Criminals' best chance for a set win came in the second, when they were able to get within three points late.

Two big kills from junior Lilyann Connell were able to cut the deficit to make it 24-21.

However, the Thunderbirds would finish things off in the second and third to win the match in a clean sweep.

Yuma will head on a two-game road trip starting on Thursday, when they take on Copper Canyon.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

