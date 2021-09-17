Lady Kings take tough loss

Sports

Kofa Volleyball falls to Cesar Chavez in straight sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - So far in this 2021 prep volleyball season, the Kofa Lady Kings have taken the streaky approach to their schedule.

The Crimson and White started the month of September with 3 consecutive wins, followed by 2 straight losses on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Playing their 3rd match in 3 days, Kofa would take on a Cesar Chavez squad that already gave the Cibola Lady Raiders a 3-set loss a week and a half ago.

A similar fate would be dealt to the Lady Kings in this match, as the Champions defeated them handily in straight sets; 25-14, 25-15 and 25-10.

Kofa had a few bright spots in the loss.

Tawny Felix proved to the Crimson and White's defensive star, as she came away with 27 digs.

Jaleesa Sannicolas also had a good showing, as she tallied 9 overall kills.

The Lady Kings will try to get back on the winning track, as they pay a visit to Imperial next Tuesday night.