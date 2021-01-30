Moving on up!

High School Sports

Cibola softball star signs LOI with Mesa

A local prep student athlete makes her collegiate destination official.

Cibola softball utility star Alanie Ornelas is taking her diverse athletic talents to Mesa Community College.

Her family, as well as the Cibola Raiders softball coaching staff held a letter of intent signing ceremony at the high school's softball complex on Friday afternoon.

Among the guest speakers at this signing event, Lady Raiders head coach Shelly Baumann was there to lend her praise and support.

Ornelas is known as a utility player, who specializes in the short stop and pitching positions.

Ornelas shares who she credits the most for her success and reveals what she hopes to still accomplish in her potential final season with the Lady Raiders.

"Since I was little, my parents are the ones that pushed me to keep to keep going. It got harder as I got older, I wanted to quit, but I pushed myself and my parents pushed me and everyone. All my coaches. I want to win the national championship and get a title for the school. I wanted my pitching to be really good this year. If I can finish if we have if we're able to play."

Ornelas plans on competing as a utility player with the Firebirds, and also plans on pursuing an academic degree in Botany.