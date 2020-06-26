Coping with the past… pushing into the future.

Sports

Former student athlete thankful for her time at Southwest.

Mady Jungers has grown up a lot in her time at Southwest.

The younger sister of former Eagles quarterback Cameron Jungers; who led the varsity football team on an improbable run to the state title game back in 2017, has forged her own identity.

As a student athlete, Jungers was efficient in both volleyball and softball during her 4-year tenure; but certainly made a lot of impact in the latter.

She developed into a key asset in the Eagle's infield, as she played both shortstop and 3rd base.

Jungers was part of the special 2018 team that won the Imperial Valley League title and took no prisoners in the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Tournament, also winning the title outright.

After she helped the Eagles make another deep run in the playoffs the following year, Junger's softball career at Southwest ended in a thud; as the Coronavirus Pandemic swept across the area back in Mid-march.

3 months later, she is still coping with her lost senior softball season.

"I don't think I am fully, I haven't fully let the game go. It's hard just to let it all go. But, we just realized that I'm personally never going to step on the field again."

Jungers is set for a full-ride academic scholarship to Arizona State University, where she plans on majoring in Special Education and Elementary Education.

Even with sports behind her and a bright academic future ahead, Jungers is thankful for her time at the school, the support of her family and friends, but also her previous head softball coach; Stephanie Niebla.

"Since I played for her since I was 10. She's always told us that the game is just relational. And that's what's happening right now. I mean, it's happening with life. It's just all relational. She's just been the best with all of this and it's hard not being able to play for her again. But, I'm just so thankful for the example she set on us and all our teammates.