‘OutDaughtered’ star Danielle Busby is hospitalized

Entertainment

“OutDaughtered” star Danielle Busby has been hospitalized for illness and her husband Adam is asking for prayers.

Busby, a mom of six with a TLC show, underwent an “invasive test” to try to find out what exactly is wrong, her husband revealed on Instagram, saying he hoped testing would help doctors figure out what’s going on.

He also posted a picture of Busby in hospital bed, captioning it: “Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors.”

He added that the couple was only comfortable sharing a little information until they learn more.

“This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment,” he wrote. “Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable. #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered.”

In November, Busby had been admitted to the emergency room for weird feelings in her arms and legs. Her husband revealed the news at the time on Instagram, writing: “Crazy how fast your day can turn… if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby. Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today. #itsabuzzworld.”