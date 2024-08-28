Homicide rates decreasing considerably in San Luis, Mexico



SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The homicide rate in San Luis, Mexico has decreased considerably in the last month, according to city leaders.

The state of Sonora Public Safety Department says the homicide rate has decreased by 50% from July 22 to date.

They're crediting this to more patrols in the area and random checkpoints throughout the city in coordination with Mexican armed forces.

"Unfortunately, we went through a cartel war that we all know about. But we are always fighting organized crime," said Mayor of San Luis, Mexico Santos Gonzalez.

In July, there were 36 homicides.

In the first two weeks of August, there were 15.

Even though the San Luis city mayor says he doesn’t disagree with the current state police command, he would like to see local police officers back on the streets once they finish getting reevaluated through the police academy, which will take at least another month.

"If they finish it immediately, they have to come back because it cannot be possible that 250 police officers, who we need in San Luis, are not available. It cannot be possible. They have to be doing their job," explained Mayor Gonazalez.

Locals have seen a change since Sonora's state police took over and feel safer.

"Maybe not too much difference but if people say it is a little safer," said resident of San Luis, Mexico Alan Hernandez.

"It has been better but any law enforcement is good but crime is also what is really bad," said another resident Manuel Muñoz.

State police will be present in San Luis, Mexico for at least six more months.