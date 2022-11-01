Feds concerned about voter intimidation at ballot boxes in Arizona

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona - sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests - are raising serious concerns about voter intimidation across the state.

The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge refused to bar a group from monitoring the outdoor drop boxes in the suburbs of Phoenix.

Court documents state that while lawful poll watching can support transparency, “ballot security forces” present a significant risk of voter intimidation.

Threats, intimidation and coercion are illegal under the federal Voting Rights Act.

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans sued a group calling itself Clean Elections USA after reports that people were watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, including some who were masked and armed.

As of last week, Arizona’s Secretary of State said her office has referred six cases of potential voter intimidation to the state attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice, leading to the DOJ filing a statement of interest in the case Monday.