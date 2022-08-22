Phoenix Man Convicted of Cyberstalking

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Phoenix resident has been sentenced to 60 months of probation.

The federal judge of the case, United States District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, gave the sentence to Chauncey Hollingberry.

In addition to the sentencing, Hollingberry pleaded guilty to one count of Cyberstalking and had already served 26 months of pretrial detention.

The sentencing was a result of a 2020 conviction where Hollingberry posted a series of livestreams and videos, detailing personal information about the victim, and had asked his followers to help aid him in harassing the victim.

Not only that, Hollingberry sent false and misleading emails about the victim to the latter's place of employment, friends and colleagues, and some media staff.

During his sentence, Hollingberry is prohibited from speaking to the victim as well as having his internet privileges restricted and monitored by his probation officer.

