Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases.

"If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%.  We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.

Several local organizations, including Yuma County Sheriff's Office and Yuma Police Department, are working to increase awareness of these kinds of cases.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Amberly's Place is looking to create several awareness events.

